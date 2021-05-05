Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray holds meeting with senior colleagues after SC strikes down Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding a crucial meeting at his official residence with the senior ministers including Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Dilip Wale-Patil, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Public Work Minister Ashok Chavan after the Supreme Court struck down the 12 reservation in education and 13% in government jobs provided to the Maratha community. The apex court observed the quota was in excess of 50% ceiling limit as unconstitutional. The Court held that there were no exceptional circumstances justifying the grant of reservation to Marathas in excess of 50% ceiling limit as a Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC).

Neither the Gaikwad Commission nor the High Court have made out any situation for exceeding the ceiling of 50% reservation for Marathas. Therefore, we find there are no extraordinary circumstances for exceeding the ceiling", the Court held in the judgment.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government sources told Free Press Journal, ‘’ The cabinet slated for 3.30 pm to be chaired by Thackeray will at length discuss the future course of action. The government after consulting the law and judiciary department and its legal team will take a call on filing a special leave petition challenging today’s order. In the meanwhile, the Chief Minister has already directed the home department to take all possible measures to maintain law and order situation.’’ Sources said the government will also reach out to the opposition and various pro-Maratha organisations to take their views before taking further action.

A senior minister said the state government may once again seek the Centre’s intervention to jointly argue constitutional and judicial issues especially when the apex court has yet to decide cases pertaining to other states where they have crossed 50% limit. In case of Maratha quota, the state government has argued that it has been cleared by the State Backward Classes Commission and it has been granted by carving out SEBC category.