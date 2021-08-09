Maratha quota can’t be restored unless 50% cap is relaxed: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut, on Sunday, visited Matoshree and met party president and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Insiders said the duo discussed the party’s active role in taking on the BJP-led government on a couple of issues during the ongoing monsoon session of the parliament.

Raut discussed the union cabinet’s approval for a constitution amendment bill, which sought to give power to the states and union territories to make their own other backward classes (OBC) list. He, however, said unless the 50 per cent cap on reservation is relaxed, the amendment would not be of help to restore the Maratha quota. He discussed the issue and developments regarding it in the parliament with the CM.

The Shiv Sena MP announced that state Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan would be holding a virtual meeting to inform political parties about the status of the Maratha quota, which was scrapped by the Supreme Court on May 5. He added that the demand for a debate will be raised when the constitutional amendment issue comes up in parliament. "Unless the 50 per cent cap is relaxed, the Maratha quota cannot be restored," he said. Raut confirmed that he had briefed Thackeray about his meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Meanwhile, he declined to respond to any questions on the prospects of an alliance between the BJP and MNS for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls due next year. Raut said he discussed the organisational matters with Thackeray, who heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with NCP and Shiv Sena in the state.

Today’s meeting is crucial, as Raut has been visible for his meetings with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and even defending the latter’s visit to the family of 9-year-old Dalit girl who was raped in New Delhi. He was present at the dharna in which opposition parties demanded a discussion and probe into the Pegasus spyware snooping case and later at the meeting convened by Gandhi. Raut also walked with Gandhi from the parliament to the parallel monsoon session being conducted by the agitating farmers, who have been demanded a repeal of three central government farm laws.