Maratha Andolan Brings Mumbai Traffic, Buses And Trains To A Halt

Maratha quota supporters inside Bombay Best tram replica near CSMT Station in Mumbai. | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Commuters across Mumbai faced severe inconvenience on Sunday as over 50 bus routes were curtailed, diverted, or cancelled due to the ongoing Maratha Andolan. The agitation triggered major traffic snarls, forcing authorities to shut down several roads and disrupting public transport.

Chaos at Railway Stations

Railway stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), witnessed overwhelming crowds of protestors. Daily passengers struggled to walk, board, or alight as large groups rushed inside trains, blocking doors and causing serious inconvenience.

Commuters Share Ordeal

Ramakant Jain (50), a commuter from Ghatkopar, said, “It was nearly impossible to walk at CSMT. Getting in and out of trains became a challenge as protestors were not familiar with local train travel.”

Another passenger, Somesh Shetty (44) from Matunga, added, “At some stations, the crowd was so dense you had to search for walking space. It was frustrating.”

Road Closures and Diversions

According to the BEST Control Room, several arterial roads were affected, including Madam Cama Road, Jagannath Bhosale Marg, LT Marg, Mahapalika Marg, DN Road, and JJ Bridge. Authorities imposed closures and diversions, paralyzing bus operations.

Major Bus Routes Hit

Bus A-21 was curtailed at Crawford Market, while AC-53 was terminated at Hiranandani. Routes 5, 15, 82, and 126 were cut short at Ambedkar Statue, and buses 138 and 131 were diverted via Electric Bhavan, NCPA, NS Road, and Kilachand Chowk.

Widespread Route Changes

Buses 25, 45, C-10, 86, and 305 were rerouted via Sant Sevalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg, MK Road, and Poddar Chowk. Routes 103 and 124 were diverted via MG Road, along with 66, 69, 126, and 28. Routes 138 and 139 shifted to Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, while others including 2, 3, 10, 11, 124, and 125 were redirected via LT Road.

Commuters Left Stranded

The sudden route changes left hundreds stranded, with many forced to walk long distances. The absence of prior communication and real-time updates from transport authorities worsened the situation.

Need for Better Coordination

The chaos highlighted the urgent need for improved crowd management and seamless coordination between civic agencies, police, and transport operators.

Authorities Cite Road Blocks

A senior BEST officer said, “We are prepared to operate buses as per schedule, but with police blocking several roads due to heavy rush, we are left with no option but to divert or curtail routes.”

Uncertainty for Coming Days

With protests intensifying, authorities remain on alert for further disruptions on working days, raising concerns among daily commuters about Monday’s services.