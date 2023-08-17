Many People Trying To Checkmate Me, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde |

Taking a dig at his opponents, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that many are trying to checkmate him since last one year but their dreams are not being realised. Speaking in a video message for an event where grandmaster Viswanathan Anand was the guest, Shinde said he enjoys public trust.

“Many have been planning to checkmate me since last one year, but their dreams are not being realised. The opponents may use all their brains but I have the support and trust of people,” he remarked. In politics, one has to fight many battles at the same time. Some use the manoeuvre of a camel (piece in chess) and move diagonally, some use the moves of a horse and elephant and work to checkmate the other, the CM said.

He continued, “Today, it is necessary for leaders like us to play chess to fight political opponents. Some people call us the grandmaster of politics after our revolution last year.” Shinde termed his mentor and late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe the “grandmaster of Thane”.

