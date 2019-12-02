'Many leaders are in contact with us': Sanjay Raut on rumours regarding Pankaja Munde joining Sena

Mumbai: Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut often has a lot to say and his remarks don’t always turn heads. However, with the recent speculations going on about BJP leader Pankaja Munde joining Shiv Sena, Raut’s statement have many in Maharashtra on the edge of their seats.

Sanjay Raut hinted towards the possibility of having Pankaja Munde leave BJP and joining Shiv Sena. When asked if former BJP minister Pankaja Munde is set to join Shiv Sena, Raut said, “Many leaders are in contact with us.”

Earlier, on Sunday, Munde had created quite a stir after she took to Facebook to contemplate her "future journey" in light of the "changed political scenario" in Maharashtra. Munde's Facebook post had raised many eyebrows.

Speculations continued today as well with Munde changing her Twitter bio. She removed "BJP" from her bio and now, her bio simply reads, "RT's r not endorsements".

In a statement to PTI, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Shirish Boralkar had said that Pnakaja Munde will continue her work to make BJP stronger in Maharashtra.