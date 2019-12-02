Get a happy ride in this unique auto

Mumbai: An autorickshaw driver, Satyavan Gite, has come up with a unique idea of giving passengers a wonderful trip. He ensures that his passengers get a memorable ride with a wash basin, mobile charging point and a fan installed on the three-wheeler. He’s hasn’t forgotten to provide a bottle of hand-wash and tissues.

Gite’s auto also has curtains and pots of plants. Besides, there’s a watch and a calender too. Gite thought of this initiative in 2013 with an aim to offer good service to passengers. According to him, passengers often face fare refusal and rude behaviour from drivers. As such, he wanted to try something different to make them feel at ease. But for this ‘extra service’, Gite does not charge a penny more than the actual fare.

Passengers who take a ride in his vehicle are in for a surprise. Gtie’s warm and welcoming gesture makes a harried or a tired passenger happy. And the ‘services’ in his auto, once they sit, amaze them to no end.

Many passengers who has had a riding experience in this vehicle are of the opinion that RTOs should make it compulsory for all auto and cab drivers to add the services that are offered by Gite.

For senior citizens, Gite does not charge anything up to a distance of one kilometre.

“I thought of giving good service the citizens without any extra charge. In today’s busy and hectic schedule, at least while travelling people should feel like they are humans and not machines. So, they should get the comfort which a one can get only at home. I have myself done all the fittings and wirings for the wash basin, music system etc.,” said Gite.

Recently, actress Twinkle Khanna spotted this auto at a signal and was surprised with the amenities fitted on it. She clicked a picture of the vehicle and uploaded it on her Instagram account.

Gite stays at Vinoba Bhave Nagar in Kurla with his wife and two children.