ManvsWild: Kolhapur man was PM Modi's Marathi voice

Kolhapur: Kolhapur has been in the news lately for being ravaged by floods. But last Monday, there was some cause for cheer when the special episode of the Discovery channel show,

Man Vs. Wild, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was aired. The voiceover for Modi in the show's Marathi version was by a 28-year-old Kolhapur man, Mohan Ninad Kale.

The show was aired in 180 countries and in five languages in India -- Bengali, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu.

Viewers watching the show in Marathi were taken with Mohak's baritone, diction, modulation and well-timed pauses for the Marathi version. Mohak had put in six hours of effort dubbing for the show in Mumbai recently and the results were much appreciated.

After completing Class X, Mohak told his father Ninad, he was not interested in studying further and dubbing was his true calling. This realisation came after he accompanied his father, who is a good compere, on various dubbing assignments in Mumbai.

Luckily for Mohak, his father was supportive of his decision. Mohak then came to Mumbai for further training in the art. In the last seven years, he has learnt the nuances of this trade, gained mastery of the language and honed his voiceover skills.

Mohak has dubbed for the regional versions of many Hollywood movies and has also lent his voice to cartoon films. He says he wants to become a director.

Around 15-20 artistes had auditioned for this 'role' and Mohak is proud to have made the cut. "When this assignment came my way, I was so thrilled, I accepted in a trice," said Mohak.