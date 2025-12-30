 Mumbai Tragedy: Major Fire Erupts In Sewri Chawl, At Least 4 LPG Cylinders Explode; No Injuries Reported
A Level-II fire at a Sewri chawl led to four LPG cylinder explosions, though no injuries were reported. Firefighting continues. Separately, four people were killed after a reversing electric BEST bus crushed pedestrians in Bhandup; the driver is in custody and an FIR is being filed.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 04:49 PM IST
article-image
Major Fire Erupts In Sewri Chawl, At Least 4 LPG Cylinders Explode; No Injuries Reported | Representative Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: A major fire erupted in a chawl at Sewri, resulting in at least four cylinder blasts. As per the BMC disaster management report, the incident took place in Gurukrupa Chawl, Reti Bunder, near Sardejar Hotel, and was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) at 3.15 pm.

The fire has been declared Level II. No injuries have been reported so far, and firefighting operations are underway.

Short Circuit Triggered Fire, Cylinders Exploded: Police

“As per information received from the Senior Police Inspector, Sewri Police Station, the fire broke out due to a short circuit and was initially confined to one room. Subsequently, due to a cylinder blast, the fire spread to five more rooms in the chawl. So far, four cylinders have exploded,” the report said.

Multiple Agencies Deployed At The Spot

The agencies mobilised on the spot include BMC’s MFB, Police, BMC’s ward staff, 108 ambulance services, BEST Electricity Distribution staff and others.

Bhandup Station Road Accident Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the investigation into the Bhandup station road accident, which took place on Monday night, is underway. The electric BEST wet-lease bus crushed passengers standing near the footpath when it was reversing.

Four Dead, Nine Injured In Bus Accident

Four people lost their lives on the spot, including three women, and nine others are under treatment. The bus driver was taken into custody, and an FIR is being registered.

CCTV Footage Examined, Driver And Mechanical Fault Angle Probed

CCTV footage of the incident, recorded by a camera installed at a nearby clothing shop, has surfaced and is being examined as part of the investigation. The police are examining if the bus had any mechanical fault or if the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

CM Announces Financial Assistance For Victims’ Families

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives.

