Adani Foundation, Adani Electricity Give First-Ever Air Travel Experience To 64 Swabhimaan Beneficiaries On Eve Of NMIA Commercial Launch

Adani Foundation beneficiaries experience their first flight on the eve of the commercial launch of Navi Mumbai International Airport alongside Adani Group leadership | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 30: On the eve of the commercial launch of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIAL), the Adani Foundation, in collaboration with Adani Electricity, marked the milestone with a unique social initiative by offering a first-ever air travel experience to more than 64 individuals from diverse backgrounds.

Beneficiaries From Diverse Sections Of Society

The beneficiaries included women associated with the Foundation’s flagship Swabhimaan project, students from the Adani Skill Development Centre (ASDC) at Kosbad-Dahanu, retired army personnel, senior citizens from nearby Navi Mumbai villages, health workers, and winners of a drawing competition.

Participants Interact With Gautam Adani And Dr. Priti Adani

Adding to the significance of the occasion, participants had the opportunity to personally interact with Adani Foundation Chairperson Dr Priti Adani and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, an experience many described as inspiring and memorable.

Project Swabhimaan And Skill Initiatives Highlighted

Most of the participants are beneficiaries of Project Swabhimaan and Adani Skill Development initiatives—jointly supported by Adani Electricity, NMIAL, Adani Dahanu Thermal Power Station (ADTPS), and the Adani Foundation.

Launched in 2022, Project Swabhimaan focuses on women’s empowerment and livelihood generation through entrepreneurship development programmes for women from underprivileged communities.

First Flight Experience Fulfils Long-Held Dreams

For many, the flight was more than just a journey—it was the fulfilment of a dream that had previously existed only through television screens. The experience symbolised inclusion, confidence, and exposure to new possibilities in an increasingly connected world.

Swabhimaan Beneficiary Shares Her Experience

Sharing her experience, Swabhimaan beneficiary Harshada Gadekar said flying during the airport’s commercial launch was a moment of immense pride.

“Seeing Alibaug and Mumbai from 11,600 feet felt surreal. Meeting Mr Gautam Adani and Dr Priti Adani made us feel truly valued. Today, we don’t feel like beneficiaries—we feel special,” she said.

ASDC Student Says Visit Expanded Aspirations

Ajit Dhadga, a student from the Adani Skill Development Centre near Dahanu, said the visit expanded his aspirations. “Watching the flight deck and boarding process up close made aviation feel achievable. This experience will motivate me in shaping my professional future,” he said.

Also Watch:

Adani Foundation And Electricity Emphasise Inclusion

A spokesperson for the Adani Foundation stated that true empowerment goes beyond livelihoods and focuses on dignity and opening doors to new opportunities.

Meanwhile, an Adani Electricity spokesperson said the initiative reflects the company’s belief that powering lives also means enabling progress and inclusion.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/