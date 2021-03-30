Mansukh Hiren murder case: Suspended constable Vinayak Shinde, bookie Naresh Gor sent to NIA custody till April 7

In a major development in the Mansukh Hiren death case, accused suspended Mumbai Police constable Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Gor have been sent to National Investigation Agency's custody till April 7.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) produced constable Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gor arrested in the Mansukh Hiran murder case, before a NIA court today.

The duo was arrested by the state ATS on 21 March and produced the same day before a Thane court. That court had remanded them in the custody of the ATS till 30 March. Thereafter the NIA had taken over the murder case following an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs to take over the probe of the case. Last Wednesday, it had taken the custody of the duo from the ATS as well as relevant case documents following a Thane magistrate's order to do so.

The agency had claimed that the murder is connected with the security scare case outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence. The Scorpio in which the gelatin sticks were found had been traced to Hiran, a spare parts dealer. A few days later, on 5 March, his body was found in the Thane creek.