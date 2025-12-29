Palghar Crime: Waliv Police Arrest 3 Habitual Offenders In Housebreak And Vehicle Theft Cases, Recover Stolen Property Worth ₹1.21 Lakh

Waliv Police Arrest 3 Habitual Offenders In Housebreak And Vehicle Theft Cases, Recover Stolen Property Worth ₹1.21 Lakh | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 29: The Crime Detection Unit of Waliv Police Station has arrested three habitual offenders involved in housebreaking and vehicle theft cases and recovered stolen property worth ₹1.21 lakh, police said on Monday.

The case pertains to a burglary reported by Ratanlal Jivraj Prajapati, who stated that between 6.30 pm on November 27, 2025, and 5 am on December 4, 2025, unidentified thieves broke into his residence in Waliv, Vasai. The accused allegedly broke open the main door lock and stole gold and silver ornaments, a mobile phone and cash collectively valued at ₹6,13,750.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 331(4), 305 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. In view of the increasing incidents of housebreaking in the Vasai–Virar region, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pournima Chougule Shringi (Zone 2, Vasai) directed police teams to expedite the detection of such offences.

Trap Laid In Talegaon, Accused Apprehended

During the probe, police gathered intelligence indicating that the main accused were residents of the Talegaon area in Pune district. A trap was laid in the MIDC Talegaon area, following which three accused were apprehended.

Accused Identified As History-Sheeters

The arrested accused have been identified as Shambhu alias Prabhu Vinod Bhosale alias Nagle (23), a resident of Vascon Goodlife Society, MIDC Talegaon, Maval taluka, Pune; Navin Girish Tiwari (29), a resident of the same area; and Ganesh Dinesh Gaikwad (22), a resident of Vikas City, Wagharalpada, Vasai East, Palghar district.

Stolen Motorcycles And Mobile Phones Recovered

During interrogation, the accused were found to be history-sheeters. The police recovered two stolen motorcycles from the Talegaon and Maval areas of Pune district, along with mobile phones stolen in the Waliv burglary case, the motorcycle used in committing the crime, and the weapon used in the offence. The total value of the seized property is estimated at ₹1.21 lakh. With these recoveries, the police have successfully solved three theft cases.

Cases Linked To Multiple Police Stations

The cases solved were registered at Waliv Police Station and two vehicle theft cases registered at Talegaon Dabhade and Vadgaon Maval police stations under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate and Pune Rural Police, respectively.

Also Watch:

Accused Have Prior Criminal Records

Police also said that accused Shambhu alias Prabhu Bhosale has a long criminal record, with multiple theft cases registered against him at Trombay and Hadapsar police stations in Mumbai and Pune, while accused Ganesh Gaikwad has previous cases registered at Wakad, Hinjawadi and Nigdi police stations. Further investigation is ongoing.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/