Mansukh Hiran murder case: Suspended constable Vinayak Shinde, bookie Naresh Gor to be produced before NIA court today

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be producing constable Vinayak Shinde and bookie Naresh Gor arrested in the Mansukh Hiran murder case, before a NIA court today.

The duo was arrested by the state ATS on 21 March and produced the same day before a Thane court. That court had remanded them in the custody of the ATS till 30 March. Thereafter the NIA had taken over the murder case following an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs to take over the probe of the case. Last Wednesday, it had taken the custody of the duo from the ATS as well as relevant case documents following a Thane magistrate's order to do so.

The agency had claimed that the murder is connected with the security scare case outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence. The Scorpio in which the gelatin sticks were found had been traced to Hiran, a spare parts dealer. A few days later, on 5 March, his body was found in the Thane creek.

On Thursday, while seeking further custody for interrogation of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze in the bomb scare case, the NIA had told the special court that it needs to probe if Vaze is also involved with the other two co-accused (Shinde and Gor) in the murder case that is connected.

The special court had extended Vaze's custody with the agency till 3 April.