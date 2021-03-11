Mansukh Hiren death case: Maharashtra ATS records statement of Sachin Vaze

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department to ensure an impartial investigation in the case.

While making the announcement in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Deshmukh said the state government will conduct an impartial probe into the death of Hiren.

"Sachin Vaze will be removed from the Crime Branch and posted in some other department. It is being done so that an impartial investigation can be conducted in the Mansukh Hiren death case," said Deshmukh in the Legislative Council.

Meanwhile, Vaze on Wednesday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the city police headquarters. Asked by the media for a comment, Vaze said he will put forth his side on Thursday.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in Thane last week. His wife, Vimla Hiren, has made allegations against Vaze in her statement, accusing Vaze of killing her husband.

(Inputs from ANI and PTI)