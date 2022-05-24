Manpada police arrest 7 persons for duping developer of Rs 2 crore

Thane: On Monday, May 23 the Manpada police in Dombivali succeeded in arresting a gang of 7 persons who duped a developer from Dombivali of Rs 2 crore by stealing steel used for building construction.

The modus operandi of the accused was that they installed an electronic cheap in the wire of the electronic weight machine at the project named 'Regency Anantam' in Dombivali and by manipulating the weighing machine they used to steal the steel.

The Manpada police, in this case, have arrested seven persons including truck drivers, truck owners and one mechanic who installed an electronic chip. The search for an electronic engineer who prepared the machine is on.

Manpada police station senior police inspector Shekhar Bagade said, "Manish Pamnani a developer placed 47 tonnes of steels for construction work at Regency Anantam site but when he weighed the steels on another weighing scale he found it 5 tonnes less so he complained us about the cheating. The assistant police inspector Sunil Tarmale who was investigating the case found that the accused were trying to increase the weight of steel remotely by attaching an electronic chip on the weighing scale used for measuring steel."

Bagade further added, "We found that the accused would steal steel which came to the builder from a steel company and supply the remaining steel to the builder by manipulating on weighting machine. So far we have arrested seven accused identified as Nitin Choure (driver), Didirasingh Raju (driver), Dilabaghsingh Gill (driver and owner), Harvindersingh Tunna (driver), Harjindarsingh Rajput (driver), Firoz Shaikh (technician who installed electronic chip) and Shivkumar Chaudhary (scrap dealer). We will soon arrest the main accused who is an electronic engineer and designed the chip. After his arrest, we will be able to find out if the same tactics he has used at some other sites in and around the Dombivali area."

ALSO READ 1993 Mumbai blasts: Mumbai court remands 4 accused to CBI custody

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 11:41 PM IST