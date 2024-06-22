Manoj Jarange-Patil's Explosive Claims Against Maha Govt: 'Few Ministers Are Working Against Marathas'; Says 'Will Reveal Names After July 13'

Manoj Jarange-Patil | Twitter

Maharashtra: Nine days after Laxman Hake, an activist from the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, began an indefinite fast in Wadigodri village in Jalna, demanding that the OBC quota remain unaffected by the Maratha reservations, Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil accused the state government on Friday of attempting to create a rift between the two communities.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Jarange claimed the government was trying to incite conflict and riots, suggesting that certain ministers were acting against Maratha's interests and that the community would need to take a stand in the upcoming assembly elections. He noted that 127 assembly seats have been identified for contestation.

Govt Descision Led To Unrest Within Communities

The state government had promised Jarange-Patil that it would issue a final notification to grant Kunbi certificates to blood relatives or Sage-Soyare within a month after he resumed his hunger strike in Antarwali Sarathi village of Jalna, 10 days ago.

This assurance caused unrest among the OBCs, who fear that this could lead to Marathas gaining access to the OBC quota through a backdoor method. Veteran OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal and others in the community are displeased with the government's concessions to the Marathas, a response to Jarange-Patil's protests that began last year.

Despite the government's efforts to appease the community, these actions did not convert into votes in the recent Lok Sabha elections. Now, Hake's ongoing protest has complicated matters further, creating a political struggle between the two groups.

A BJP leader while speaking to HT stated that Hake’s protest might benefit the state government by giving it a reason to delay the notification for Kunbi certificates for Marathas, thereby safeguarding their traditional OBC vote bank, noting that Marathas had not supported them in the elections.

Jarange's Explosive Claims Against State Govt

Jarange-Patil has alleged that nine ministers, including two Marathas, are working against Maratha's interests. He announced a deadline of July 13 for the government to issue the notification, after which they will reveal the names of these ministers and strategise their next steps, claiming confidence in winning 127 constituencies in the assembly polls. He also dismissed Hake’s protest as 'sponsored' and stressed the historical cordial relations between Marathas and OBCs at the grassroots level, insisting they would not let anyone divide them.

Jarange-Patil argued that Marathas have been receiving reservations as Kunbis since 1884, with historical records in Satara and Bombay gazette proving this, while OBCs were granted reservations post-Independence. He urged the government to convince the OBCs that Marathas' inclusion in the quota does not infringe on their rights.

Hake Refutes Jarange-Patil’s Claims

Hake countered Jarange-Patil’s claims, stating they were baseless. He argued that the OBC community has been marginalised, receiving less than one percent of the state budget, while political and economic power largely rests with the Maratha community, which controls 90% of the sugar mills in Maharashtra. Hake's harsh words reflected the frustration and pain of the OBC community, highlighting the dominance of Marathas in political representation and economic resources.