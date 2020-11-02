Man sets in-laws’ house on fire, held

The Mulund police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly setting his in-laws’ house on fire after his wife left him after refusing to stay with him. A youth sustained serious burns while other family members also suffered burns in the incident.

The accused identified as Rahul Pol, a resident of Dombivali, has several cases of assault and property offences registered against him, said police.

When his wife knew about all this, she left him a couple of weeks ago. To avenge this, Rahul allegedly set her parents’ house on fire after locking it from outside. Her brother Prakash Kanojia, 25, sustained 35 percent burns while her parents, sister and his nephew also received burns.

Prakash was rushed to nearby hospital and later shifted him to JJ hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

During the investigation, police learnt Rahul allegedly tried to set their house on fire. According to the police, Prakash’s sister was married to Pol and learning about his criminal background and fed up with harassment, she left his house. To avenge this, Pol, a ladies tailor by profession allegedly set their house on fire, said Mulund police.

Following the revelation, an offence under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 436 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and Pol was arrested, said a police officer.