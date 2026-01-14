 Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Slams SEC Over Door-To-Door Canvassing Rule
MNS chief Raj Thackeray accused the State Election Commission of helping the ruling Mahayuti by allowing door-to-door canvassing after the official campaign ended for Maharashtra civic polls. He said rules were changed on the eve of voting for the BMC and other corporations. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged the move enables money distribution.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the State Election Commission (SEC) for allowing door-to-door canvassing after the official campaign for the civic elections ended, claiming it was helping the ruling Mahayuti win the polls.

The SEC was changing rules on the eve of the January 15 polls to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations in Maharashtra, he told reporters.

"The SEC is helping the government win the polls that it has lost," the MNS leader claimed, asking why this new norm of allowing door-to-door campaigning till the last day was introduced, and why it was not allowed during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"Why was this concession given? Why was the rule changed? Is the SEC there to do what the government wants?" asked Raj Thackeray.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged that the SEC has given a license to the BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to "distribute money door-to-door."

The official public canvassing for the polls ended on Tuesday evening, but the SEC said that candidates can visit voters' homes, provided the number of persons does not exceed five, and there is no use of microphones.

The poll body has cited an order dated February 14, 2012, to state that such personal contact does not amount to public canvassing.

Thackeray asked the workers of the MNS and ally Shiv Sena (UBT) to stay alert and keep an eye on candidates of the ruling parties, claiming they could distribute money.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

