Man gets 5 year jail-term for hugging, groping minor girl

Noting that there is an increase in cases of sexual offences against children, a special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has sentenced a 41-year-old man to five years of imprisonment for hugging and groping an eight-year-old girl, who lived in his neighbourhood.

The offence took place in 2017 when the child was playing near her home at around 7.30 pm and the convict called her by her name. The victim assumed he knew her and followed him to a nearby building. There, he touched her buttocks and hugged her. She immediately raised an alarm, ran to her home and informed her mother. The mother searched for the man but could not find him. Subsequently, she approached the police who found the convict. A complaint was then lodged.

Special Judge Priya P Bankar said in the judgment that there is an increase in such cases which demonstrate the inhumane mind-set of the accused. “Children are easy prey, due to their tender age, physical vulnerabilities and inexperience in life and society,” the court said. It noted that the incident has taken place in a nearby vicinity, where normally people know each other and feel secure. The victim's parents have also allowed her to play in the nearby vicinity, only with the same feeling and trust, it underscored. There is a very adverse impact of the incident on the victim girl, on her family members and society, the court said, adding that they are under the impression that the nearby vicinity is not safe for children. “Definitely, such incidents cause terror in the minds of people and leave scars for a longer time,” it stated.