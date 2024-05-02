 Navi Mumbai: Woman Cheats Two Individuals Of ₹2.5 Crore In Construction Business Scheme; Booked
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Woman Cheats Two Individuals Of ₹2.5 Crore In Construction Business Scheme; Booked

Navi Mumbai: Woman Cheats Two Individuals Of ₹2.5 Crore In Construction Business Scheme; Booked

Khandeshwar police is still investigating the case, meanwhile no arrest has been made until now.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, May 02, 2024, 11:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic

Khandeshwar police has booked a lady who cheated other two lady to the tune of around Rs 2.50 core by promising good returns in construction business. The accused lady identified as Vaishali Santosh Koli had promised a profit of 50 percentage to the women if they invested in buying an  property. The complainant in this case, Ashwini Bhosale (40) lives in Khanda Colony and three years ago she was introduced to the accused woman Koli through an acquaintance.

Koli befriended Bhosale and gained her trust. In May 2023, Koli told Bhosale that she was buying an old building in Koparkhairane for Rs 2.30 crore and offered 50 percentage profit to Bhosale if she invested in it. To make the deal believable, Koli showed the MoU documents with builder Krishnamilan Shukla to Bhosale.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: 9 Booked For Dealing With Stolen Trucks Including 3 RTO Officials, Recovers 29 Trucks...
article-image

Believing the claims, Bhosale paid a total of Rs 50.50 lakh Koli through cheque as well as through online medium. Last December, Koli demanded Rs 85,000 from Bhosale. But after Bhosale said that she had no money,  Koli asked her to give the gold ornaments and promised to return them within eight days. Bhosale trusted the claims by Koli and gave her mother's jewelery worth Rs 2.5 lakh to Koli. Bhosale’s two friends- Sonal Varade and Savita Shende too had invested with Koli in the same scheme by giving her Rs 66.42 lakh and 29.72 lakh respectively.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Newly Appointed Panvel Municipal Commissioner Inspects Various Projects Concerning The...
article-image

Meanwhile, Bhosale asked Koli about the profit from the amount invested by her, after which Koli started ignoring her citing different reasons. Later, Koli and her husband along with their son, stopped answering Koli's calls. On realising that Koli had cheated her, she approached Khandeshwar police.

The police have made Koli’s husband Santosh Koli, her son Chaitanya and Shukla party in the crime. “No arrests are made yet and we are investigating the case,” said a police officer from Khandeshwar police station said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Releases Installment Of ₹200 Crore Aid For BEST

Mumbai News: BMC Releases Installment Of ₹200 Crore Aid For BEST

Mumbai News: Ujjwal Nikam Steps Down As Special Public Prosecutor

Mumbai News: Ujjwal Nikam Steps Down As Special Public Prosecutor

Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Cops Help Recover ₹19.65 Lakh Lost To Cyber Frauds In 30 Days

Mira-Bhayandar: Kashigaon Cops Help Recover ₹19.65 Lakh Lost To Cyber Frauds In 30 Days

Mumbai: Authorities Cannot Deny Deemed Conveyance, Rules Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Authorities Cannot Deny Deemed Conveyance, Rules Bombay High Court

Engage With Only Trained, Certified Agents: MahaRERA To Builders

Engage With Only Trained, Certified Agents: MahaRERA To Builders