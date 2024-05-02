Navi Mumbai: Woman Cheats Two Individuals Of ₹2.5 Crore In Construction Business Scheme; Booked

Representative Pic

Khandeshwar police has booked a lady who cheated other two lady to the tune of around Rs 2.50 core by promising good returns in construction business. The accused lady identified as Vaishali Santosh Koli had promised a profit of 50 percentage to the women if they invested in buying an property. The complainant in this case, Ashwini Bhosale (40) lives in Khanda Colony and three years ago she was introduced to the accused woman Koli through an acquaintance.

Koli befriended Bhosale and gained her trust. In May 2023, Koli told Bhosale that she was buying an old building in Koparkhairane for Rs 2.30 crore and offered 50 percentage profit to Bhosale if she invested in it. To make the deal believable, Koli showed the MoU documents with builder Krishnamilan Shukla to Bhosale.

Believing the claims, Bhosale paid a total of Rs 50.50 lakh Koli through cheque as well as through online medium. Last December, Koli demanded Rs 85,000 from Bhosale. But after Bhosale said that she had no money, Koli asked her to give the gold ornaments and promised to return them within eight days. Bhosale trusted the claims by Koli and gave her mother's jewelery worth Rs 2.5 lakh to Koli. Bhosale’s two friends- Sonal Varade and Savita Shende too had invested with Koli in the same scheme by giving her Rs 66.42 lakh and 29.72 lakh respectively.

Meanwhile, Bhosale asked Koli about the profit from the amount invested by her, after which Koli started ignoring her citing different reasons. Later, Koli and her husband along with their son, stopped answering Koli's calls. On realising that Koli had cheated her, she approached Khandeshwar police.

The police have made Koli’s husband Santosh Koli, her son Chaitanya and Shukla party in the crime. “No arrests are made yet and we are investigating the case,” said a police officer from Khandeshwar police station said.