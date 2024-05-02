Mumbai: MNS Thane President Avinash Jadhav Booked For Demanding Extortion Of ₹5 Crore From Jewellery Shop Owner | | Facebook

Mumbai: An FIR has been filed against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav and others at the Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police station for allegedly demanding a ransom of 5 crore.

According to information received from LT Marg police, complainant Shailesh Kantilal Jain (55), who resides in Marine Drive and is involved in the gold business, filed a complaint with the police stating that on Wednesday, he had called Vaibhav Thakkar to settle accounts at his jewellery shop. During this time, along with him, MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and his driver, along with five or six people including his bodyguard, forcibly entered his office.

Jain complained to the police, stating that Jadhav entered his office, assaulted his son Soumil, and threatened to take him away, demanding a ransom of Rs5 crore. A police officer has revealed that an incident of assault on his son was captured in CCTV footage installed in Jain's office. We are in the process of verifying this footage.

The police have registered an FIR under sections 385(Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 143(unlawful assembly), 147(committing the offence of rioting), 323(voluntarily causes hurt) and 120- b(criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the IPC based on the complaint of Shailesh Kantilal Jain. In this case, the police have filed a case against Vaibhav Thakkar and Avinash Jadhav.

Avinaash Jadhav is associated with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) political party. He is the district president of Thane and Palghar for MNS. When the MNS adopted an aggressive role regarding toll issues, the police had arrested Jadhav.