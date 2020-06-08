Man celebrates birthday on street, bursts crackers; held

Mumbai: The Nagpada Police have arrested a 22-year-old man from south Mumbai for allegedly violating the lockdown order and social distancing norms by celebrating his birthday with his friends on a street in Madanpura area and bursting crackers, police said on Sunday.

Police have recorded statements of the eyewitnesses and are probing the case. The accused was identified as Hammad Ansari (22).

The celebration was recorded and the video was later posted on social media. He also posted a video wherein Ansari had thanked the senior inspector of Nagpada Police, creating an impression that the celebration was done after police permission.

Police said, Ansari and his friends were traced and brought in for questioning, following which they were booked by Nagpada Police under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act. During questioning, Ansari was claiming that it was an old video that he had posted but this statement is yet to be verified by the police.

Ansari was later released on bail after being served a notice. Police also ordered Ansari to delete the video and misleading social media post from the media platform.