Man arrested for 'money rain' scam

Mumbai: Unit 9 of city crime branch arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly duping several people by claiming to multiply their money with black magic. The accused identified as Nishwitkumar Shetty, claimed that he will summon the 'aatma' (spirit), which will rain the money.

Shetty claimed that he could perform a special puja (auspicious rituals) on Aamavasya (new moon night) and call the spirits that will shower money. He duped several people by claiming to multiply their money to almost 50 times by performing such rituals. A realty agent who came in contact with Shetty through a common friend lost Rs 1.12 crore to his claims over a year.

On Sunday, police inspector, Asha Korke of the crime branch unit 9 received a tip-off about several people discussing about raining money at Bandra Reclamation. A crime branch team then raided the area and apprehended four persons among whom one was Shetty, while the other one was the realty agent. During their interrogation, the realty agent told the crime branch officer how he had been duped by Shetty. The crime branch officers also found many bundles of 500 and 2,000 rupee notes with children's bank written on them.

When crime branch officers raided his house in Mira Road, they found forged letters of foreign banks and things used for black magic such as voodoo doll, lime and so on. They also found a room full of money and on the walls, currency notes were found stuck everywhere. According to the crime branch officer, Shetty used this room for rituals.

Shetty, a Bcom graduate, was working for a private company in Dubai several years ago. However, when he returned to India in 2008, he lost his money to such ponzi schemes. After losing his money, he decided to start his own scheme. Since Shetty knew that such a scheme could not be run without a pandit, he took the help of one for rituals, who is currently on the run.

Shetty is booked for cheating and forgery under the section of Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.