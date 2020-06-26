Man arrested for killing senior citizen in Ulhasnagar

The Ulhasnagar Crime Branch has arrested a man for allegedly killing a 70-year-old man who had lent him Rs 5000 during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The police said that the deceased has been identified as Sherumal Ramnani, a resident of the Lalchakki locality in Ulhasnagar, while the accused has been identified as Vitthal Ganesh Dudhesiya, 30, a vegetable vendor who was the neighbour of the deceased. The victim was found dead at an isolated spot in Ambernath on June 19.

According to Mahesh Tarde, senior police inspector, Ulhasnagar crime branch, "The accused had taken a loan of Rs 5000 from Ramnani three months ago. Ramnani used to often harass him to repay loan amount. Dudhesiya told him that he did not have enough money to repay during the lockdown. Following which, Ramnani regularly asked him about the loan repayment. Tired of the harassment, the accused conspired to kill him."

Tarde further said that Dushediya called him on June 18, to repay his loan amount and took him on a bike to Vasaar village and strangled by him".

Based on local informers, CCTV footage and mobile network location, he has been arrested from Ulhasnagar on Wednesday. He has been produced before court and remanded him into police custody for six days, said an officer.