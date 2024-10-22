 Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMalegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused

While the prosecution has concluded its arguments and presented evidence, the defence lawyers for Thakur also concluded the arguments on Monday.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The victims of the 2008 Malegaon blast on Monday pleaded in court to convict the seven accused facing the trial and award maximum punishment to them.

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) judge, AK Lahoti, is hearing the final arguments against Prasad Purohit, BJP leader Pragya Thakur, Major (retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

Read Also
2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Mismatch Between Army, Prasad Purohit’s Papers, Says Special Court
article-image

While the prosecution has concluded its arguments and presented evidence, the defence lawyers for Thakur also concluded the arguments on Monday. The lawyers of the victims – who have been allowed to intervene – stated in the written arguments that “it has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt that the present accused and absconding accused are the only culprits for the terrible act of bomb blast and causing the death of six people and serious injuries to 101 people”.

Read Also
1992 Riots & 1993 Blasts: State Govt Begins To Trace Kin Of Victims For Compensation
article-image

This comes at a time when Thakur’s lawyers had claimed that the blast could have been carried out by the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). It was argued that SIMI office was located near the blast site where bombs could have been made, and they could be transporting explosives using the two-wheeler when there was an accidental explosion. The investigators, however, claimed that the motorcycle belonged to Thakur.

FPJ Shorts
Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused
Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused
Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested For Cheating Client Of ₹2.3 Crore With Fake High Court Order; Remanded In Custody Until October 24
Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested For Cheating Client Of ₹2.3 Crore With Fake High Court Order; Remanded In Custody Until October 24
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband
Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee Meeting; VIDEO
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee Meeting; VIDEO

Meanwhile, the victims pleaded that the accused should not be given benefit of minor discrepancies in the testimonies of the witnesses, which could have been due to passage of time. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused

Malegaon Blast Case: Victims Urge Court For Conviction And Maximum Punishment For Accused

Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested For Cheating Client Of ₹2.3 Crore With Fake High Court Order;...

Mumbai: 42-Year-Old Lawyer Arrested For Cheating Client Of ₹2.3 Crore With Fake High Court Order;...

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband

Mumbai: 34-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Suicide In Sakinaka, Family Alleges ‘Murdered’ By Husband

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Candidates In Central Election Committee...

Bombay HC Directs Release Of EVMs Sealed After Legal Dispute Over Thane Seat Elections

Bombay HC Directs Release Of EVMs Sealed After Legal Dispute Over Thane Seat Elections