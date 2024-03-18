1992 Riots & 1993 Blasts: State Govt Begins To Trace Kin Of Victims For Compensation

Photos from 1993 blasts | PTI file

Mumbai: Three decades after the 1992 communal riots and the 1993 serial blasts in Mumbai, the state government has initiated steps to compensate the legal heirs of persons who were killed or went missing during the tragic events.

The government issued an appeal letter on March 14, urging the legal representatives or heirs of those who lost their lives or went missing in the aftermath of the riots and blasts to approach offices of collectors within the next month.

The move was prompted by a Supreme Court order of November 2022, directing the government to locate the legal heirs of the deceased or missing individuals from the period between the communal riots in December 1992 and the bomb blasts in March 1993 in Mumbai, and provide them with compensation and interest arrears.

Between December 1992 and January 1993, Mumbai was engulfed in communal tensions and riots, resulting in approximately 900 deaths and 168 people missing. On March 12, 1993, a series of 13 blasts rocked the city, claiming 257 lives.

According to the Supreme Court's ruling, the government in 1998 issued a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the families of each of the deceased or missing victims. While the government had compensated the legal heirs of all 900 deceased and 60 missing people, the remaining missing persons heirs were yet to be located for disbursing the compensation.

SC Raps Govt Over Not Pursuing Legal Heirs Of Victims

Criticising the government for not adequately pursuing the missing persons' legal heirs, the Supreme Court mandated that the compensation amount, along with a 9% interest from 1998, be paid to all the victims families. In the recent letter, the government disclosed a list of deceased or missing persons whose legal relatives remain untraceable on government websites.

"The legal heirs of the listed deceased / missing persons are hereby requested to approach the Mumbai city and Mumbai Suburban Collector's office within one month with necessary documentation and identity proof for financial assistance from the government," the letter said.

The government cautioned that legal action would be taken against individuals providing false documents or misleading information to claim benefits.

Emphasising the failures in maintaining law and order during the period between 1992 and 1993, the court underscored the government's responsibility to ensure the protection of people's fundamental rights and to offer compensation to the affected persons.