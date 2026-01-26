Malaysian Most Wanted Fugitives Clash With Security At Mumbai Airport After UK Deportation

A dramatic international manhunt spilled onto Indian soil on Sunday when three of Malaysia’s most notorious fugitives clashed violently with security personnel at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The men, recently deported from the United Kingdom, were restrained after a tense confrontation inside Terminal 2, shocking fellow passengers and airport staff.

The trio has been identified as Navindren Raj Cumarason, Sridharan Subramanian, and Pratifkumar Selvaraj. All three are alleged members of a feared criminal syndicate that has been under sustained pursuit by Malaysian authorities. They are currently being held under tight security inside the airport’s refusal room, where access has been severely restricted.

From Manchester To Mumbai Under Watch

The fugitives arrived in Mumbai after British immigration officials at Manchester Airport denied them entry. Authorities in the UK flagged the men as high risk criminal elements following background checks conducted upon arrival.

As per international aviation protocol, passengers denied entry are returned to the last port of departure. Since the trio had travelled to Manchester via Mumbai, they were placed on a return flight to India under supervision.

Airport officials said the men appeared visibly agitated during the journey and became increasingly hostile once they realised they would not be released on arrival in India.

Chaos Inside Terminal 2

Trouble erupted shortly after the flight landed at CSMIA. According to eyewitnesses and security sources, the fugitives resisted immigration procedures and turned violent, attempting to break free from custody in the transit area.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel were forced to intervene as the men allegedly attacked officers, creating panic among nearby passengers. Several security staff rushed to the scene to prevent the situation from escalating further.

An airport official said the men were aggressive and unpredictable. “They behaved like they had nothing to lose. It took multiple officers to restrain them and move them to a secure location,” the official added.

Refusal Room Under High Security

Following the scuffle, the trio was moved to the airport refusal room, an isolated holding area meant for deportees and denied passengers. Security around the room has been significantly reinforced, with armed personnel deployed round the clock.

As. Per NDTV, Mumbai airport authorities are coordinating closely with Indian intelligence agencies to ensure there are no further disturbances or escape attempts.

How Did They Slip Through

The episode has raised serious questions about how three wanted criminals managed to transit through Mumbai earlier and board an international flight undetected.

Investigators are now examining whether forged travel documents were used or if there was a gap in the international alert system during their initial transit. Officials are also checking whether red notice alerts were active at the time of their departure from the region.

Wanted Under Ops Jack Sparrow

The fugitives are key targets of Ops Jack Sparrow, a major crackdown launched by the Royal Malaysia Police in late 2025. The operation aims to dismantle organised crime syndicates accused of spreading violence across several Malaysian cities.

Led by Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail, the operation has focused on gangs involved in murder, arson, drug trafficking, and extortion.

Police records link the trio to more than 80 criminal cases, including fatal public attacks, armed robberies, and large scale arson incidents. The syndicate is also known for using firearms and machetes to assert control over territories and illegal businesses.

Malaysian Police Team Expected

A special team from Malaysia’s elite police unit is expected to arrive in Mumbai within the next 48 hours to formally take custody of the fugitives. Diplomatic coordination between Indian and Malaysian authorities is already underway to facilitate a swift transfer.

For Navindren, Sridharan, and Pratifkumar, the international escape attempt has ended where it unravelled, under guard, surrounded by armed security, and facing a return to the Malaysian justice system.