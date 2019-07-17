Malad wall collapse: Death toll mounts to 30 after 23-year-old succumbs to injuries

Malad (Maharashtra): The death toll on Malad wall collapse incident that took place on July 2, has now mounted to 30 after a 23-year-old man succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

The man identified as Abhijeet Ganpat Gade was admitted at Nair hospital on the day of the incident and was being treated but today succumbed to injuries, Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) of the hospital, Dr Trupti confirmed. The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada had collapsed in the wee hours on July 2 due to heavy rainfall.

On the day of the incident, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Joshi, had said that Maharashtra government will provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC too will pitch in a similar amount. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar had visited one of the hospitals where the injured were being treated. Meanwhile, a high-level probe was ordered by the Chief Minister into the wall collapse incident.