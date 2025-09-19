Malad School Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Report Finds No Evidence Of Sexual Assault On 3-Year-Old Girl, Denies Mother’s Allegations

Crime Branch report denies sexual assault allegations in Malad school case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-11 submitted an investigation report regarding the alleged sexual molestation of a 3.6-year-old girl at a high-end school in Malad West on February 12, 2025, to the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights on September 11. Based on the evidence, the report strongly denied that the incident occurred. The report copy is with FPJ.

Findings of Investigation

According to the report, the victim was safe the entire day at school. After reviewing CCTV footage, recording statements from school staff, doctors from Cloudnine Hospital in Malad West, a neighbour of the complainant, and examining the medical report from Cooper Hospital, it was revealed that the girl and the suspect music teacher were not seen together on that day, and no evidence of a sexual assault was found at any point.

The report claimed that the teacher and other school staff had never heard the word 'monster' and claimed the word originated from the complainant and her daughter.

The victim's 36-year-old mother, an advertising professional, filed a complaint at the Bangur Nagar police station. She had been claiming the ayah (nanny) who took her daughter to the washroom and the male music teacher allegedly molested her child, referring to the teacher as the "monster" who assaulted her.

An FIR was registered on February 13 under Section 64(2) (punishment for rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), and 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

Court Intervention

During the investigation, the girl's mother filed a petition in the Bombay High Court requesting that the investigation be transferred to another agency. Following the Bombay High Court's direction, the investigation was handed over to the Crime Branch Unit-11 on July 9, 2025.

Statements Recorded

According to the Crime Branch report, statements were recorded of Dr. Dehuti Wacchani, 31, and Manasi Verma, 36, of Cloudnine Hospital, who treated the victim. The Crime Branch recorded statements from a total of 22 school staff members, including those from the nursing department, IT department, administration department, assistant staff department (nannies), and teachers.

Additionally, a statement from a 60-year-old female neighbour of the complainant was also recorded. The victim's statement was recorded in front of her mother, and both the mother's and the daughter's statements were recorded before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mazgaon.

Medical and Forensic Reports

After a medical examination was performed at Cooper Hospital in Juhu, the report and the victim's clothes were sent to the Kalina laboratory. The laboratory's report stated that 'neither blood nor semen was detected.'

The investigation report also claimed that the complainant provided a different statement each time she was interviewed. When police asked her to present the girl before the Child Welfare Committee, she did not do so.

CCTV Footage Review

According to the victim's mother, the incident occurred in the washroom of the sick bay. However, the Crime Branch reviewed CCTV footage and found no evidence of the girl arriving at the sick bay on that day. Police reviewed the entire day's footage and found no objectionable incidents involving the girl until her mother picked her up.

Teacher Cleared of Allegations

The report claimed that the complainant held a grudge against a male music teacher. The CCTV footage revealed that the victim was not seen with the music teacher at any time on February 12. That day, at 6 pm, the complainant safely took her daughter home via an auto rickshaw. The investigation was conducted by Manohar Avhad, Senior Police Inspector of the Crime Branch Unit-11.

