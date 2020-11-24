Malad housing society members booked for holding meeting

The Kurar police recently booked the committee members of a cooperative housing society in Malad East after they allegedly organised a society meeting which was attended by around 25 people. The offence was registered after one of the housing society members approached police.

According to the police, one of the members of Satyam Cooperative Housing Society lodged a written complaint regarding a meeting which was held on the society premises on September 27. The meeting, which was held without any police permission, was regarding the redevelopment of the society and attended by around 25 members of the society including its committee members.

The police conducted primary investigation and after verifying facts an offence under relevant sections was registered against president, secretary and treasurer of the society. The three were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section of disobeying public servant's order (188) and Negligent Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life (269). “We have registered an offence and issued notices to the accused,” said a police officer.

The state government has withdrawn most of the restrictions imposed during lockdown. However Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code is still imposed in the city which prohibits the assembly of five or more people for non-essential activities.

Since March 20 the city police has so far registered 27,167 cases of violations under section 188 of IPC and booked 55,050 people for different violations.