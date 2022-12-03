Malabar Hill reservoir revamp deferred

Reconstruction of the 135-year-old Malabar Hill reservoir will now start from January 2023 |

Mumbai: The reconstruction of the 135-year-old Malabar Hill reservoir–which supplies water to south Mumbai–will now start from January 2023. The Rs 698.5 crore worth project, meant to increase the reservoir's storage capacity from 147.78 million litre to 191 million litre, was supposed to begin post-monsoon.

However, red tape resulted in delay. The reconstruction work will be carried out in six phases and take eight years to complete.

BMC Water Supply Project Department chief Vasant Gaikwad said, “The work order has been issued. As some trees might get affected in the project, so the permission process is underway. Also, some paperwork needs to be completed so the reconstruction will start from January 2023.”

It was decided to reconstruct the reservoir

After a structural audit conducted in 2017, it was decided to reconstruct the reservoir and add compartments to increase its capacity. There are five compartments in the main reservoir, while an additional reservoir will be constructed on the west side of the old one. The civic standing committee had approved the proposal in February.

“There have been lots of changes in south Mumbai and its population in the past few years. The demand for daily water supply has increased in these areas. So, the project has been planned for smooth supply of water to south Mumbai and considering its future water needs,” said Mr Gaikwad.

Water stored in it will be transferred into an adjoining chamber

As per the plan before demolishing each chamber, water stored in it will be transferred into an adjoining chamber to ensure there is no interruption in supply. The work also includes reconstruction of the retaining stone wall into the RCC wall, laying of water pipeline beneath the road and reconstruction of the road.

Located at a hillock just beneath the surface of the Hanging Gardens, the reservoir supplies water to Nariman Point, Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Colaba, Girgaon, Nepean Sea Road and the entire Malabar Hill area.

Statistics

Reservoir built - 1887

Capacity augmented - 1925

Construction

Bricks, arch-type masonry

Project cost - Rs698.5 crore

Reconstruction - 6 phases

Time span - 8 years

Current capacity - 147.78 million litre

Targeted capacity - 191 million litre

