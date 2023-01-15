e-Paper Get App
Makar Sankranti darshan: Tuljabhavani temple bans entry of male devotees during these hours of the day; details inside

The Tuljabhavani temple is expecting a huge female crowd this evening on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. To avoid any unfortunate clashes between the two genders, men have been banned from entering the shrine between 5-6 pm on Sunday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Tulja Bhavani temple/ Representative image | Google user photos
On Sunday, as we celebrate the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, the doors of the divine temple of Tuljabhavani in Tuljapur was open since one in the morning. With a reported surge in people visiting the shrine and worshiping the goddess, the temple authorities have expected a huge crowd of female devotees in the later hours of the day.

In the evening, between 5-6 pm, only female devotees with a valid Aadhar card would be permitted to enter the Tuljabhavani temple and seek the blessing of the goddess. According to a report in Zee 24 Taas, a Marathi news channel, the temple sees a ban on the entry of men during this one-hour duration. To avoid any unfortunate clashes between the two genders and comfort women worshipers, men have been prohibited from seeking darshan at the Tuljabhavani temple from 5-6 pm on Sunday.

Tulja Bhavani is a form of goddess Parvati, who is worshiped in Maharashtra, and also by people of Telangana, Northern Karnataka, and Nepal. The temple mentioned above is located in Tuljapur, Maharashtra and attracts many devotees of the goddess throughout the year.

