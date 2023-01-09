Angarki Chaturthi: Siddhivinayak temple gears up to host devotees; read timings for Darshan, Pooja & Aarti here

Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Preparations are underway for Angarki Sankashti at Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi. Devotees coming for Darshan on the occasion of Angaraki Chaturthi will start Darshan from 1.30 midnight on Monday (January 10).

Large number of devotees expected to turn up

Angarki Chaturthi in the new year falls on Tuesday, January 10. A large number of devotees throng the temple on the occasion of Sankashti. Lakhs of devotees take Darshan in queues. The police and the temple trust administration have made special arrangements to facilitate Darshan for the devotees.

Special queues for male and female devotees, two entrances at the same time, pavilions and railings have been arranged for the queues. The trust administration has also appealed that devotees coming for Darshan should not bring electronic items, valuables, purses, pooja materials.

Entry for male devotees will be given from Rachna Sansad (Shah and Sandhi) and for female devotees from Silver Apartment.

A free footwear stand will be arranged in the mandap for the convenience of the devotees. Handicapped, pregnant women, elderly persons should enter through the pavilion to be erected on footpath at SK Bole Marg.

Timings for Mahapuja, Naivedya and Aarti

Kakad Aarti and Mahapuja: 12.10 am to 1.30 pm

Aarti: 3.15 am to 3.50 am

Naivedya: 12.05 pm to 12.30 pm

Dhuparati : 7.00 pm

Mahapuja, Naivedya and Aarti: 07.30 pm to 09.30 pm

Darshan timings for devotees

Monday midnight 1.30 am to 3.15 am

3.50 am to 12.00 pm

12.30 pm to 07.30 pm

09.30 pm to 11.30 pm