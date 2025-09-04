Thane Animal Welfare Row: Lawyer Serves Legal Notice To CPCA Over Alleged Denial Of Treatment To Stray Dog

CPCA Thane faces legal notice over alleged denial of treatment to stray dog amid Canine Distemper dispute | Pixabay (Representational photo)

Thane: In a case highlighting concerns over animal welfare and emergency care, Advocate Prashant Nayak have served a legal notice to the Community for the Protection and Care of Animals (CPCA), Thane, after his client, Reema Jeetsingh Chawla, was allegedly denied treatment for a critically ill stray dog at the facility on the night of August 28, 2025.

Incident at CPCA Facility

According to the notice, Chawla reached the CPCA facility at around 10:30 p.m. with a sick stray dog that required immediate medical attention. Initially, the facility’s gates were closed, and only after Chawla called her friends for help were the gates opened.

Allegations of Indecent Behaviour by Staff

The notice accuses the CPCA staff of behaving “indecently and without compassion” toward the ailing animal. It further alleges that a staff member, who was not a veterinarian, declared that the dog was suffering from Canine Distemper without conducting any diagnostic tests. The staff allegedly refused to admit the dog and even suggested abandoning it back on the road.

Threats of Euthanasia Claimed

The notice also claims that the staff threatened to euthanize the dog if it was not taken back and that a staffer named Mamta, who was not present at the facility during the incident, confirmed the distemper diagnosis over the phone. Chawla stated that the matter was also reported to CPCA’s official Twitter account immediately after the incident.

Advocate Cites Legal Duty of Care

“Your facility’s conduct is illegal and against established medical practices. Hospitals are bound by law to treat, attend to, and admit stray dogs with compassion and dignity,” the notice read. Nayak has warned of legal action to ensure such incidents do not recur.

CPCA Denies Allegations, Cites Misrepresentation

FPJ contacted CCPA for its reply where the organisation denied negligence and said the incident was misrepresented. The organization clarified that the dog exhibited clinical symptoms of Canine Distemper Virus, a highly contagious disease.

Operational Limitations Highlighted

It stated that the OPD operates between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., and senior veterinarians are available only during these hours. The dog was attended by a para-veterinary professional, following standard protocol, but admission was denied as the isolation ward was full.

Reference to Animal Welfare Board Guidelines

CPCA cited the Animal Welfare Board of India Circular dated July 12, 2018, which prohibits overcrowding of animals to maintain their welfare. The organization claimed it suggested finding alternative shelters for the dog and emphasized that such space constraints are common across all welfare facilities.

Allegations Against Advocate Nayak

The response further alleged that Advocate Nayak left the dog at the facility without completing mandatory admission formalities or providing any medical history. CPCA claimed it later lost track of the dog’s whereabouts but has continued treatment efforts and maintained email updates to Nayak, sharing the dog’s condition and lab reports.

CPCA Reiterates Commitment to Animal Welfare

The organization reiterated its commitment to ethical and regulatory standards, stating: “CPCA remains steadfast in delivering the highest standard of care despite challenges. Canine Distemper tests are not confirmatory; hence, clinical correlation is always required.”

However the advocate have provided FPJ with a medical report which specified that the canine didnot test positive for canine distemper.