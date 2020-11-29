Maid held for theft at elder couple's home in Kandivali (W)

Mumbai: Kandivali Police arrested a househelp who robbed an elderly couple of their valuables and made a run for it after she gained their trust on the pretext of taking care of the senior citizens. The accused woman had decamped with valuables worth Rs 2.61 lakh and was arrested from Vasai on November 25. She has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC for theft.

According to police, the househelp, Sangeeta Nakti, 37, was employed at the house of elderly couple, aged 83 and 78 years, just two months ago, to help them out with daily chores as their kids were based in Singapore. Nakti, however, had her eyes on the gold ornaments and valuables. Police believe, between October 1 and November 9, Nakti stole four gold bangles weighing 70 grams and resigned from the job.

When the elderly couple realised that the gold bangles were missing, they approached Kandivali Police and lodged a complaint against Nakti. Considering that the maid had duped the elderly couple, police began a probe and traced Nakti at Vajreshwari Road in Vasai on November 25. Police arrested Nakti and learnt during the probe that she was a thief, who had previous cases registered against her at Dahisar, Andheri and Kandivali, where she had used a similar modus operandi.

Nakti revealed during questioning that she had mortgaged the gold bangles at a jewellery shop, which was recovered and handed over the elderly couple. Police booked Nakti under relevant sections of the IPC for theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master (section 381). She was produced in a local magistrate court, where Nakti was remanded in police custody for further probe.