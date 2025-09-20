Mahayuti Govt Forms Ministerial Committee To Oversee Nashik Kumbh Mela, Easing Guardian Minister Row

The Mahayuti government has found a unique way to avoid controversy over the appointment of Nashik’s guardian minister. | ANI

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government has found a unique way to avoid controversy over the appointment of Nashik’s guardian minister by deciding to appoint a ministerial committee with all the contenders to oversee the implementation of the Kumbh Mela to be organised there in 202728, with preparations beginning next year. ‘As per the order issued on Friday, the committee com- prises three ministers from the BJP and two each from the Shiv Sena and the NCP — led by Deputy Chief Ministers, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.

BJP backs Mahajan for Nashik post

BJP Minister Girish Mahajan, who is keen on the district guardian minister- ship, will head the committee along with the other aspirants - Chhagan Bhujbal, Dada Bhuse and Manikrao Kokate (who hails from Nashik). Interestingly, Mahajan belongs to Jalgaon, but the BJP is keen on appointing him to the coveted post purely for political reasons.

The other ministers are Uday Samant, Jaikumar Rawal and Shivendra Raje Bhosale. Formation of the committee has been facilitated as per the provisions in the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela Authority, legislation for which was passed in July.

The committee will super- vise the planning and implementation of the Nashik Kumbh, where lakhs of devo- tees are expected to visit for the holy dip in the Godavari river. The committee is expected to facilitate the development of infrastructure, water supply, accommodation and medical facilities.

Shiv Sena protests Nashik, Raigad minister picks

The Shiv Sena took strong objection when Mahajans name was announced as the Nashik guardian minister in January. Shindes party also opposed Aditi Tatkare as the guardian minister for Raigad, leading to a stalemate that is yet to be resolved. The Sena ‘wants Dada Bhuse and Bharat Gogawale as guardian ministers for Nashik and Raigad.

In the meantime, the NCP has staked its claim on Nashik, which has two ministers from the district — Bhujbal and Kokate. However, the BJP is in no mood to give up its claim on Nashik in view of its religious and political importance and the impending local body elections.

