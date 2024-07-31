MahaRERA Mandates Developers To Specify Delivery Dates For Facilities And Amenities In Agreements

MahaRERA |

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has made it mandatory for the developers to specify the date of delivery of the facilities and amenities in the Annexure-I of the Agreement for Sale, registered with the government. This move will make it binding on the developers not to violate delivery of the facilities and amenities as committed to the homebuyers.

Usually, larger housing projects are spread over multiple phases and in such instances, multiple amenities are often made available only on completion of the last phase. To ensure that the residents in the earlier phases are aware about the availability of the facilities and amenities, it is now mandatory to provide a phase-wise and date-specific information of the same.

As this provision is of importance for the homebuyers, the MahaRERA has ensured to make it non-negotiable. An order to this effect has been issued by the MahaRERA and is applicable to all the registered housing projects with immediate effect.

Previously registered Agreements for Sale will continue to be non-negotiable with regards to multiple provisions that have larger ramifications. These include force majeure clause, defect liability period to protect the rights of the homebuyers in case of subpar or faulty construction, carpet area of the apartment, conveyance deed, allotment letter and parking provisions.

Additionally, from now on, it will be mandatory to provide a comprehensive detail of the facilities and amenities in Schedule-II of the Agreement for Sale.

In the eventuality of any major revisions or changes or corrections or relocation of the specified facilities and amenities or public areas, an approval from MahaRERA is a must. Without such an approval, any and all changes will be considered invalid and illegal. It will also be mandatory for the developers to obtain consent of two-third of the residents if changes are about location and numbers of families and amenities.

“While advertising their new housing projects, developers often promote a variety of attractive facilities and amenities alongside the actual apartments. In practice, the Agreement for Sale typically includes details about the price of the apartment, construction-linked payment plan, and penalty in case of a default in payment. However, there is no mention of when the proposed facilities and amenities will actually be made available. MahaRERA has observed that many homebuyers have been affected by these shortcomings and has taken a serious note of this issue. After providing all stakeholders ample opportunity to express their views, it has now been made mandatory to specify the delivery timeline of all the promised facilities and amenities in the Schedule II of the Agreement for Sale,” MahaRERA Chairman Shri Ajoy Mehta, said.

“The Schedule II will have to provide the details comprehensively and a model format has also been made available for the same. Any modifications to these details will require MahaRERA’s approval. Moreover, any changes to the location or number of facilities and amenities will require consent of two-thirds of the homebuyers. This is yet another crucial decision by MahaRERA to legally empower homebuyers and safeguard their investments,” he added.

In April-end, MahaRERA had published a draft order on the subject with the goal to invite suggestions and opinions from varied stakeholders up to May 27. Based on the feedback received and discussions with various experts, several new aspects have been included in the final proposed order.

It has also been made mandatory to provide details of the expected date of Occupancy Certificate (OC) for the project, size of the facilities and amenities, whether it is a project in itself or acquired, if they are free of Floor Space Index or not under as per the rules and regulations of the local planning bodies.

Read Also MahaRERA Takes Action Against 628 Projects For Missing Registration Numbers And QR Codes

The developer is also mandated that Annexure-I should include if the proposed facilities and amenities be provided either in the building and/or in the common areas and/or in the layout, proposed completion date, proposed date of handover to the society or residents association, proposed date of OC, how many and which all facilities and amenities will be provided.