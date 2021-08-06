MahaRERA invokes force majeure; allows extension of project registration by 6 months

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has invoked force majeure amid the second wave of COVID-19 giving extension to project registration by six months.

A notification regarding same was issued on Friday (August 6). Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO, said, "It is a move in the right direction, and real state hopes for authorities other than MahaRERA to follow the same thought process, and grant similar relief in terms of Force Majeure to real estate and construction."

As the lockdown was imposed in State from April 2021 impacted construction sites, it had been represented by real estate bodies, including NAREDCO, that a time extension needed to be granted he asserted.