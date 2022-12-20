MahaRERA bans mediators from its office

MaHaReRa | File photo

Mumbai: Agents who have been frequenting Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) office to correct or update project related details registered with the regulatory authority are no longer welcome as the regulatory authority has banned mediators and liaison agents from its office.

“Liaison agents shall not be permitted to attend MahaRERA office for updates / enquiries in the matter regarding real estate project registration, extension and correction,” reads the circular issued by Dr Vasant Prabhu, Secretary, MahaRERA.

According to the circular issued on Monday, henceforth only representatives of Self Regulatory Organisations (SROs) will be considered as representatives of developers to register new projects by the developers.

Often developers do not properly provide proper documents and essential information about their projects. Such applications are sent back by MahaRERA to the realtors. Due to this, the process of project registration and other applications gets delayed and the involvement of such individuals has been a practice.

There are a total of six SROs registered with MahaRERA. They are NAREDCO West Foundation, CREDAI-MCHI, CREDAI Maharashtra, Builders Association of India, Marathi Bandhkam Vyavsayik Association and Brihanmumbai Developer Association. Henceforth, only two appointed representatives from each of these organisations will be permitted to visit MahaRERA office to assist the developers to complete the registration process of their new projects.

As the main purpose of forming an association is to assist the developers in bringing forward their issues, the MahaRERA has now authorised them to only resolve issues that may arise during the project registration process. Moreover, it also means that each builder will now have to be a member of one of these six bodies. “Only in exceptional and complex cases shall promoters be permitted personally or through a representative for resolving issues,” added the circular.

MahaRERA will scrutinize the applications of the developers and provide the relevant information and the list of related issues to the representatives of SROs of which they are members. However, if the developer’s doubts are not resolved, they could raise their issues in the open house organised by the regulator held every Friday. In case if the developer is dissatisfied, the promoter will have the option to make an appeal to MahaRERA’s Secretary and the legal adviser.

