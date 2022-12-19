e-Paper Get App
CBI arrests Navi Mumbai Superintendent of CGST for demanding Rs 20L to close GST evasion case

Dharmesh Thakkar December 19, 2022
CBI arrests Navi Mumbai Superintendent of CGST for demanding Rs 20L to close GST evasion case
Navi Mumbai: The CBI has arrested a Superintendent of CGST, Anti-Evasion Unit, Vashi, Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) in a bribery case for demanding a bribe of Rs 20 Lakh for closing an investigation and not arresting accused in a GST evasion case.

It was further alleged that the accused agreed to take Rs 10 lakh.
Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating documents and various movable as well as immovable assets.

The arrested accused was produced before the Competent Court in Thane on December 18 and has been remanded to Police Custody till December 20.

