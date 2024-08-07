Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Govt Pledges ₹10 Crore Each As Aid For Flood-Hit Assam & Landslide-Hit Kerala

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | ANI

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government has decided to extend a helping hand to flood-hit Assam by donating Rs 10 crore for relief measures.

About The Aid

The north-eastern state witnessed heavy rains last month, in which scores of people were displaced, apart from the damage caused to roads and public transport. The money will go to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, says the order issued by the Maharashtra government. Sensing that the Rs 10 crore in aid would invite comments from the opposition parties, the Shinde government has decided to donate an equal amount to Kerala as well, for relief works in Wayanad and surrounding areas, after a massive landslide in that district claimed over 200 lives.

The gesture by the Mahayuti government may be seen in the light of the ‘special’ bond with Assam – the Eknath Shinde-led group of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs had enjoyed an extended stay in Guwahati in June 2022 before returning to Mumbai to participate in the no-trust motion against the then Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

Even during their stay in June 2022, there was heavy rain in Assam, throwing normal life out of gear. The rebel group had then donated Rs 51 lakh to the Assam Relief Fund out of their pockets.

The help extended to Kerala is also the second such instance in a decade, as, in 2018 too, Maharashtra had sent monetary and material assistance to the southern state when it was ravaged by floods. The BJP-led government in Maharashtra had also deputed a special team of 100 members, comprising doctors and paramedical staff at that time.