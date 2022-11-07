Maharashtra: 'You call me Pappu...' Aaditya challenges Shinde camp to resign & face fresh polls

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Monday challenged the 40 rebel legislators including CM Mr Eknath Shinde; who joined hands with BJP to form the government, to resign and face a fresh election.

Mr Thackeray, who was speaking at a well attended rally at Akola in Vidarbha region, also announced that he would also resign as the MLA of Worli and face a fresh poll saying that they will accept the people’s mandate.

Mr Thackeray fired fresh salvo against Shinde and 39 others calling them ‘’gaddars’’ (traitors) and claimed that the government will soon fall.

'You call me Pappu. I resign, you forty people resign, then we will see who are the traitors,’’ said mr Thackeray amid loud cheers and slogan shouting.

'We are true Shin Sainiks': Aaditya Thackeray

"We can say with eye to eye that we are true Shiv Sainiks. It is not known who is the real Chief Minister between Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Uddhav Thackeray after taking over as the CM announced crop loan waiver for farmers. But the ‘’gaddar’’ government despite repeated demands is not declaring wet drought especially for farmers in the state,’’ said Mr Thackeray. He further stated that the retreating rains have created havoc but the government has no time to provide immediate financial assistance to the farmers leave aside completion of the assessment (panchnamas).

'The dagger that was stabbed in our back, they (Shinde Fadnavis government) are stabbing the same in the back of the people. They are not ready to leave their chairs. They are traitors, they will remain traitors. I may be Chhota Pappu but honest with the people of Maharashtra,’’ noted Mr Thackeray. He was responding to Agriculture Minister Mr Abdul Sattar’s recent speech in which he termed Mr Thackeray Chhota Pappu.

Meanwhile, Shinde camp spokesman and School Education Minister Mr Deepak Kesarkar alleged that Mr Thackeray was speaking lies as they were expressing personal anger. ‘’Maharashtra had no political culture wherein father was the Chief Minister while son was cabinet minister in his cabinet. We will give a befitting reply to their criticism,’’ he said.