Aaditya Thackeray dares Fadnavis to disclose Tata Official’s name who said there was no conducive environment in Maharashtra during MVA rule

Aaditya Thackeray | File Image

Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader and former minister Mr Aaditya Thackeray on Monday dared the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis to disclose the name of the Tata Group official who had told him that there was no conducive environment for the industry in Maharashtra, especially for the Tata Airbus defence transport plane project.

‘’I challenge the Deputy Chief Minister to name the top Tata official who said that the environment in Maharashtra is not right. Bullying is done by the ruling party, and no one is threatened by us. DCM should announce the name of the said officer (who had met him when he was the leader of the opposition) and that there was no good environment for the industry during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. We (MVA government) were told (by the Tata Group) that they have to go wherever the central government tells them," said Mr Thackeray barely a few minutes after Mr Fadnavis’s statement.

‘’If this proposal (of the Tata Airbus project to be set up in Gujarat) was made in September 2021, then why did Union Minister Mr Nitin Gadkari and all of us write a letter? Maybe we don't know but if you have been following since 2016 then this is your failure. Between 2016 and 2019, you could not bring this project to MIHAN in Nagpur despite your government in the state and at the centre,’’ claimed Mr Thackeray. He reiterated that Maharashtra lost the Tata Airbus project during the Shinde Fadnavis government.

Drama of lying and it must stop now: Aaditya Thackeray

‘’It is a drama of lying and it must stop now. The Deputy Chief Minister has said that competition has increased in many states in the country. But if we talk about the competition, where does Maharashtra fall short? I challenge them on this. Let the Chief Minister accept the challenge and discuss with me. Only after that, I will accept the CM's challenge,’’ noted Mr Thackeray.

On the Vedanta Foxconn project, Mr Thackeray claimed that Mr Fadnavis was misleading and clarified that the Foxconn project of mobile manufacturing was different from the Vedanta Foxconn’s semiconductor project.

"I have never heard such a lie in a press conference or have seen such an attempt to mislead the press and the people. Mr Fadnavis is trying to cover up the failures of the unconstitutional government by pointing out fingers at the Centre. Perhaps, Mr Devendra Fadnavis has received the wrong information from his team. The Foxconn project for the manufacturing of mobile phones and assembly mentioned by Fadnavis has moved out of Maharashtra in January 2020. This project came to Maharashtra in 2016 under the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' scheme during the Devendra Fadnavis government, said Mr Thackeray. He added the project was shifted to Tamil Nadu and later to the US where the production is taking place.

He clarified that Vedanta Foxconn's project was for 'semiconductor chips'. ‘’The project mentioned by Fadnavis in the press conference was for 'mobile' phones. So my request to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is to please stop misleading Maharashtra. Stop trying to defame Maharashtra,’’ he noted. Mr Thackeray gave a timeline on the MVA government’s efforts to bring in the Vedanta Foxconn project to Maharashtra from January 5, 2022 to June 24, 2022 saying that ‘’The subsidy offered by the MVA government to Vedanta Foxconn was more than Gujarat. So if the Vedanta Foxconn was to go to Gujarat in 2021, what about the meetings that were held in 2022?

Mr Thackeray also countered Mr Fadnavis’ claim that the MVA government had not sent any proposal to the Centre for the establishment of a bulk drug park and medical device park. ‘’In fact, two proposals were submitted to the Centre. Former industry minister Mr Subhash Desai had met the Niti Aayog,’’ he said.