Thane: 3 Injured After Roof's Plaster Collapses In Kopari

Thane: Three people were injured after a portion of the roof's plaster collapsed in a room in Thane on Sunday morning, according to the Regional Disasters Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation. The injured individuals have been identified as Pradeep Mohite, 46, Yash Mohite, 16, and Nidhi Mohite, 12, all of whom suffered leg and internal injuries. They were taken to the Civil Hospital in Thane and were discharged after receiving first aid.

According to an official of Thane Municipal Corporation, a 35-year-old Shramdan society, a ground plus four storied building, is located in Kopari area in Thane. The building has a total of 20 rooms, out of which 10 to 12 rooms' plaster was not in safe condition. There are 4 rooms on the ground floor, 4 rooms on the first floor, 4 rooms on the second floor, 4 rooms on the third floor, and 4 rooms on the fifth floor. A total of 60 and 65 people were residing in the building.

Sagar Patankar, relative of the injured said, "My uncle Pradeep Mohite had come to Thane from Ratnagiri for treatment of his son a month ago. A total of seven person were sleeping in the hall. The middle of the roof's plaster collapsed on my uncle and his two children and rest of four were unhurt as they sleep in the corner side. I informed to local police following the collapse incident."

A portion of the plaster of Room No. 10, where the Mohite family was living with Patankar, collapsed. Shankar Patole, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, RDMC, Fire Department, and Construction Department of TMC rushed to the spot.

Kalidas Bhange, Beat in charge of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, "We, along with the senior municipal commissioner, rushed to the spot. We have inspected the building and rooms. We issued a dangerous structure notice to the residents. We told the residents to evacuate the rooms as soon as possible following the incident. We urged the residents to conduct an audit of the building's structure and submit its report to the TMC office."