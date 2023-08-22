 Maharashtra Women's Commission Issues Notice To BJP Leader Gavit Over 'Aishwarya Rai' Remark
Videos have gone viral in which Vijaykumar Gavit made insulting comments against women.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 22, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Women’s commission has issued notice against the state’s tribal welfare minister Vijaykumar Gavit after his remarks of advising people to eat fish daily so that their eyes will become as those of Aishwarya Rai, sparked a controversy.

Gavit, however, stated that he was just explaining the facts established by a scientific study to the lay people in terms that can be better understood by them. “I was just simplifying a scientific study that said eating fish is good for eye health, while taking to tribal group,” Gavit said on Tuesday even as the sate women’s commission sought clarification on his controversial statement.

Gavit accused of insulting women

Maharashtra Women's Commission chief Rupali Chakankar in her letter to Gavit, said, “Videos have gone viral in which you (Gavit) have made insulting comments against women. There has been reactions to your comments in the society. People’s representatives should be cautious of their comments as it creates long lasting impression on the society. You should submit your clarification in three days before the state women's commission. A state's progress is defined on the women and their safety.”

Gavit's Aishwarya Rai comment

The 68-year-old BJP minister, while addressing a public function in the Nandurbar district, went on to say that Aishwarya Rai would consume fish daily and that eating fish will make eyes as beautiful as those of the veteran actress. Gavit said, “People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle.”

article-image

Action taken by Women's Commission

“If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you). Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” Gavit added. He further said, “The fish contains some oils, it make your skin smooth.”

As his remarks went viral, they quickly drawn attention and defending Gavit’s remarks, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane said, “I eat fish daily. My eyes should have become like that (like those of Aishwarya Rai). I will ask Gavit sahib if there is any research on this.”

The opposition parties, however, slammed Gavit. NCP MLA Amol Mitkari said that Gavit should focus on issues faced by tribals, instead of making such ‘frivolous’ comments.

