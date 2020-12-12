Shiv Sena's Rajendra Gavit accused of molesting gas agency staffer in Mira Road

Less than a fortnight after he filed an FIR against three staffers of his gas agency in Mira Road for committing a financial fraud, Palghar MP- Rajendra Gavit has landed into trouble after one of the female booking clerk, accused him of seeking sexual favours in exchange of providing financial support to her and her family.

Notably, both the FIR’s have been registered at the Naya Nagar police station in Mira Road. In her complaint to the police, the 38-year-old woman who has been working at the gas agency in Mira Road since 2004 has alleged that the MP repeatedly sought sexual favours and even molested and threatened her in front of the entire staff during a heated exchange of words last month.

Based on the complaint, the Naya Nagar police registered an offence under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Gavit on Friday.