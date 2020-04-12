Coronavirus in Maharashtra: MPs Rajan Vichare and Rajendra Gavit demand Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for LPG deliverymen

The government has announced Rs 50 lakh medical insurance cover for paramedics, doctors nurses healthcare and sanitation workers who are on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19. Members of Parliament Rajan Vichare ( Thane) and Rajendra Gavit (Palghar) have now demanded a similar provision for LPG cylinder deliverymen who are also exposing themselves to the coronavirus by reaching out to thousands of households every day in a bid to ensure that gas stoves in kitchens do not run out of fuel, despite the in-force nationwide lockdown.
Both the MP’s have written letters to the CMO, PMO and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. “Our deliverymen are also in a state of panic, but they realize the importance of their role in keeping the flames of the stove burning. Since they come into contact with hundreds of people on a daily basis, we on our part are providing gloves, masks and hand sanitizers to them. However an apt insurance cover will bolster a sense of security among them,” said Hemant Shah, a gas agency owner in Bhayandar.
More than 200 staffers, mostly door-to-door deliverymen are employed with half a dozen gas agencies that are currently operating in the twin-city.
“Despite a huge surge in demand of LPG cooking gas cylinders due to panic booking, we on the virtue of this workforce are trying to tide over the health crisis in the lockdown period,” says S.K. Gavand. Even in containment areas the gas agencies are providing delivery at the gates of the housing complexes.
