Maharashtra: Woman range forest officer commits suicide with service revolver in Melghat

A woman range forest officer of Melgat Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide on Thursday, police said.

The RFO, identified as Deepali Chavan, shot herself with a service revolver at her residence in Harisal, a village in the state's Amravati district, an official said.

Chavan was posted in Harisal under the Gogamal forest division of Melghat Tiger Reserve, he said.

It is not known why she took this extreme step and a probe was underway, the Dharni police station official added.