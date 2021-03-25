Navi Mumbai: Two held, another commits suicide fearing arrest in vehicle theft racket

Navi Mumbai crime branch arrested two persons and busted a racket who used to cheat vehicle owners on the pretext of running their vehicles for tour and travel. After taking vehicles and documents, they used to sell them in other states. They had cheated several vehicle owners in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane areas.

One of the accused of the gang is absconding for which police are conducting raids across Maharashtra, while one more accused committed suicide fearing his arrest. He was identified as Rajsekhar Gauda, 50.

Police recovered 10 vehicles worth Rs 41.68 lakh. Police said that they have cheated vehicles owners to the tune of Rs 1.18 crore by selling their vehicles.

Police said that they used to open tour and travel office and hired four to five employees. After taking vehicles and other documents, they used to sell them at a lower price in different parts of the country. “After selling the vehicles whatever money they got, they used to pay two to three monthly rentals to vehicle owners. After that they used to close the office and run,” said Shivraj Patil, deputy commissioner of police of Zone 2.

Patil added that they were coming to Panvel and accordingly laid a trap. “After three-four days of fielding, they were caught when they came to the city,” said Patil.

Police did not reveal the identity of the arrested accused as it could hamper the further investigation and arrest of absconding members.

Meanwhile, police appealed that they had opened tour and travel offices at several places and if anyone was cheated by them, they can approach the Navi Mumbai crime branch.