e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 656 new cases, 8 deaths, 768 recoveriesBombay HC refuses to restrain Nawab Malik from posting against Sameer Wankhede's father and family
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:46 PM IST

Maharashtra: Withdraw 'no vaccine, no fuel' order, MNS tells Aurangabad administration

PTI
Covid-19 vaccination | Photo: ANI

Covid-19 vaccination | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday demanded that the "no vaccine, no fuel" COVID-19 restriction in force in fuel pumps in Aurangabad district be withdrawn.

The order to pump functionaries to not issue fuel till the buyer's vaccination certificate is checked was issued by district collector Sunil Chavan, and he had taken action against one outlet on Sunday for violating the directive.

MNS district president Suhas Dashrathe told media that his party would agitate if the order was not revoked in 24 hours as it was causing hardships to people.

ALSO READ

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to contest Assembly elections: Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to contest Assembly elections: Raj Thackeray
Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:46 PM IST
Advertisement