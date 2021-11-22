Maharashtra: Withdraw 'no vaccine, no fuel' order, MNS tells Aurangabad administration

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Monday demanded that the "no vaccine, no fuel" COVID-19 restriction in force in fuel pumps in Aurangabad district be withdrawn.

The order to pump functionaries to not issue fuel till the buyer's vaccination certificate is checked was issued by district collector Sunil Chavan, and he had taken action against one outlet on Sunday for violating the directive.

MNS district president Suhas Dashrathe told media that his party would agitate if the order was not revoked in 24 hours as it was causing hardships to people.

ALSO READ Maharashtra Navnirman Sena to contest Assembly elections: Raj Thackeray

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:46 PM IST