BMC Pushes Eco-Friendly Maghi Ganeshotsav 2026, Artificial Ponds Mandatory

Mumbai: The Maghi Shri Ganeshotsav 2026 will be celebrated from January 22. To ensure an eco-friendly celebration, the BMC has introduced an offline single-window system for temporary pandals permissions, with a nominal fee of Rs. 100.

On Tuesday, the BMC stated that, in line with Bombay High Court (HC) directives, Ganesh idol immersions must not pollute natural water bodies such as rivers, lakes, or the sea. Instead, immersions should be carried out only in artificial ponds provided by the civic body. The BMC will also set up artificial ponds for idols up to 6 feet tall, following the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Standard Operating Procedures and August 2025 circulars.

"The use of colored chemicals, thermocol, plastics, fabrics, flowers, garlands, and decorative items in water immersions is strictly prohibited. Devotees are requested to deposit such items in designated containers (Nirmalya Kalash). The BMC has appealed to all public Ganeshotsav mandals and devotees to ensure that the festival is celebrated in an eco-friendly manner, immersions are conducted in artificial ponds, and all HC and pollution control guidelines are strictly followed, thereby protecting natural water sources..

